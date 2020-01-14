Global  

Navy, Ministry of Defence in a tussle over biggest submarine project

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
At the centre of the controversy is the Rs 45,000-cr submarine contest for the Navy—referred to as P 75I—that will see the winning Indian entity producing six submarines domestically with a foreign technology partner. The contract is being processed under the ‘strategic partnership model’.
