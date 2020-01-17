All S-400 missiles to be delivered to India by 2025: Russian deputy chief of mission
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Russian deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin on Friday said all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025. The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he added.
