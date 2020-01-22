Nobody likes Bernie Sanders, says Hillary Clinton

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Washington DC [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of the US Presidential Election 2020, Hillary Clinton in a documentary is seen hitting out at Bernie Sanders saying "nobody likes him" and "nobody wants to work with him."
