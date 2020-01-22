Global  

Nobody likes Bernie Sanders, says Hillary Clinton

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Washington DC [USA], Jan 22 (ANI): Ahead of the US Presidential Election 2020, Hillary Clinton in a documentary is seen hitting out at Bernie Sanders saying "nobody likes him" and "nobody wants to work with him."
News video: Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him

Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him 01:23

 Hillary Clinton Says 'Nobody Likes' Bernie Sanders, Won't Endorse Him The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate makes the comments in an upcoming Hulu documentary series, 'Hillary.' Hillary Clinton, via CNN Hillary Clinton, via CNN She reiterated her position in an interview with 'The Hollywood...

Clinton On Backlash Over Bernie Sanders' Comment: 'I Will Do Whatever I Can To Support Our Nominee' [Video]Clinton On Backlash Over Bernie Sanders' Comment: 'I Will Do Whatever I Can To Support Our Nominee'

Hillary Clinton responded to the backlash over her comments about Bernie Sanders.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published

Hillary Spotlight On Bernie [Video]Hillary Spotlight On Bernie

Brian Ach/Getty Images On the day President Donald Trump's impeachment trial commenced, Hillary Clinton put the spotlight on her 2016 Democratic primary battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Clinton said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


‘Nobody likes’ Bernie Sanders: Hillary Clinton comments on former presidential rival


Chicago S-T

Bernie Sanders Responds to Hillary Clinton Claiming ‘Nobody Likes Him’: ‘On a Good Day, My Wife Likes Me’

Bernie Sanders cited a testimonial from his wife when asked about Hillary Clinton’s comments that “nobody” likes him. “On a good day, my wife likes me,...
Mediaite


HungryGluttonz

Budd Goode RT @QAnonNotables: Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders in upcoming documentary: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got not… 17 seconds ago

cecelia_morgan

MissCecil RT @axios: Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him...It's all just baloney and I feel so bad th… 36 seconds ago

EagleBeaver1

EAGLE Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders, Says Nobody Likes Him https://t.co/Pgv1RD6jLX via @YouTube 54 seconds ago

UsLiberate

liberateUS RT @BeachCity55: Hillary Clinton unleashes on Bernie Sanders in new documentary: 'Nobody likes him' https://t.co/dRrVs6Zslf #FoxNews - She… 1 minute ago

OurRev_SDak

OurRevolutionSD We not sure if we like Bernie, or "like" like Bernie. https://t.co/9uOYrnVUyZ 2 minutes ago

borschtbelt1961

stevie b RT @borschtbelt1961: Now I see that Hillary Clinton is trashing Bernie Sanders and says nobody likes him. She should know better than anyon… 2 minutes ago

Jhwrr

Hal Jordan RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Hillary Clinton unleashes on Bernie Sanders in new documentary: 'Nobody likes him' https://t.co/FuLGFM3AZU NewsFlash… 2 minutes ago

PoetryRebellion

Poetry & Rebellion RT @RaniaKhalek: Correction: nobody in Hillary Clinton’s circle of friends likes Bernie Sanders bc she and the people around her are rich a… 2 minutes ago

