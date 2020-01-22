Nobody likes Bernie Sanders, says Hillary Clinton

Budd Goode RT @QAnonNotables: Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders in upcoming documentary: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got not… 17 seconds ago MissCecil RT @axios: Hillary Clinton on Bernie Sanders: "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him...It's all just baloney and I feel so bad th… 36 seconds ago EAGLE Hillary Clinton Attacks Bernie Sanders, Says Nobody Likes Him https://t.co/Pgv1RD6jLX via @YouTube 54 seconds ago liberateUS RT @BeachCity55: Hillary Clinton unleashes on Bernie Sanders in new documentary: 'Nobody likes him' https://t.co/dRrVs6Zslf #FoxNews - She… 1 minute ago OurRevolutionSD We not sure if we like Bernie, or "like" like Bernie. https://t.co/9uOYrnVUyZ 2 minutes ago stevie b RT @borschtbelt1961: Now I see that Hillary Clinton is trashing Bernie Sanders and says nobody likes him. She should know better than anyon… 2 minutes ago Hal Jordan RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Hillary Clinton unleashes on Bernie Sanders in new documentary: 'Nobody likes him' https://t.co/FuLGFM3AZU NewsFlash… 2 minutes ago Poetry & Rebellion RT @RaniaKhalek: Correction: nobody in Hillary Clinton’s circle of friends likes Bernie Sanders bc she and the people around her are rich a… 2 minutes ago