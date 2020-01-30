Global  

'Humility is the greatest virtue': Netizens heap praise on Narayana Murthy for touching Ratan Tata's feet

'Humility is the greatest virtue': Netizens heap praise on Narayana Murthy for touching Ratan Tata's feet

DNA Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
A heartwarming picture of Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of software giant Infosys touching the feet of Ratan Tata feet has gone viral in social media.
