Delhi Elections: AAP leads with over 10,000 votes in 15 seats
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () New Delhi: AAP candidates were poised for victory with margins of over 10,000 votes in 15 constituencies, including Chandni Chowk and Tilak Nagar while BJP's Jagdish Pradhan was the only candidate from the saffron party to lead by a margin of over 26,000 votes from the Mustafabad seat, the latest election trends showed.
With the counting underway for Delhi Assembly elections, the early trends showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP both leading on seven and six seats...
