Delhi Elections: AAP leads with over 10,000 votes in 15 seats

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
New Delhi: AAP candidates were poised for victory with margins of over 10,000 votes in 15 constituencies, including Chandni Chowk and Tilak Nagar while BJP's Jagdish Pradhan was the only candidate from the saffron party to lead by a margin of over 26,000 votes from the Mustafabad seat, the latest election trends showed.

Deputy...
News video: Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia

Delhi polls 2020: AAP cites videos to back claims that efforts to tamper EVMs being made |OneIndia

 CONG ON POST-POLL ALLIANCE WITH AAP: DEPENDS ON ELECTION RESULTS, DELHI POLLS: AAP CITES VIDEOS, SAYS VOTING MACHINES TAMPERED, RSS LEADER: THOSE WHO WANT TO WORK FOR INDIA, MUST WORK FOR HINDUS, GOA ARCHBISHOP: CAA IS DIVISIVE & DISCRIMINATORY, REVOKE IMMEDIATELY GERMAN STUDY: INDIA AMONG 20...

