Kalahandi man tests positive for coronavirus, Odisha total rises to 21
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () A 29-year-old man from Kalahandi district tested positive for Covid-19, the state government said on Saturday. With this, total coronavirus positive cases in state rose to 21.
