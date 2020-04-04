Kalahandi man tests positive for coronavirus, Odisha total rises to 21

Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

A 29-year-old man from Kalahandi district tested positive for Covid-19, the state government said on Saturday. With this, total coronavirus positive cases in state rose to 21. 👓 View full article



0

