Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday

Zee News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Good Friday is a solemn day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KishanC78256169

Kishan Choudhary RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday https://t.co/L6Xr9Lola4 1 minute ago

dana5810

dana58 RT @IndiaToday: We should remember Lord Christ and his commitment to truth, service and justice : PM #GoodFriday https://t.co/2km11m6v9C 1 minute ago

Mr_Pulkit_

Pulkit Sharma PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday https://t.co/mGpD1NEv49 via @indiatoday 8 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English PM Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday https://t.co/L6Xr9Lola4 9 minutes ago

TargetPossible

Target is Possible PM Narendra Modi recalls courage and righteousness of Jesus Christ on Good Friday | India News https://t.co/qnTVyYE8Ng 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.