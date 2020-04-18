'UN chief Guterres salutes countries like India for helping others in fight against Covid-19' Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres salutes countries helping others in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, his spokesman has said, days after India sent supplies of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to several nations, including the US. Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. 👓 View full article

