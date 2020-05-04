Congress president Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over railways charging train fare from migrant workers
Monday, 4 May 2020 () Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday (May 4) slammed the Centre for charging train fare from thousands of migrant workers who are returning home due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
A special train carrying 977 stranded migrant workers from Nagpur left for Lucknow amid nationwide lockdown on May 03. One of the migrant workers said, "I was there in quarantine for 32 days, the arrangements were pretty good. Before we were allowed to go, there was a proper medical check-up and we...