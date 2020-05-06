Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who masterminded killings of Jammu and Kashmir policemen

Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who masterminded killings of Jammu and Kashmir policemen

Zee News Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Riyaz Naikoo, one of the most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Wednesday killed by a joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police at his native Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The forces also gunned down one os his associates during the fierce encounter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander

Ram Madhav congratulates security forces for neutralizing Hizbul commander 01:06

 BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Handwara encounter: 'My son will join Army like his chachu', says late Col Ashutosh Sharma's Brother [Video]

Handwara encounter: 'My son will join Army like his chachu', says late Col Ashutosh Sharma's Brother

Brave family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma mourned his death. Colonel Sharma, who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, lost his life in operation in Handwara on May 2. He had been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:03Published
Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father [Video]

Handwara encounter: 'My son made a supreme sacrifice', says late Major Anuj Sood's father

Retired Brigadier Chandrakant Sood expressed his emotions by saying that nation should honour the young bloods, who lost their lives for the nation in whatever way they can. Chandrakant Sood is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Riyaz Naikoo, Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terrorist, killed in Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir

In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Wednesday killed the most wanted and Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terrorist Riyaz Naikoo along...
Zee News

Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo killed in Kashmir encounter

Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist on the run for 8 years, was on Wednesday killed in an encounter in a village in Kashmir's Pulwama district,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

choudhurypijush

Pijush RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Jammu and Kashmir administration not to give bodies of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo, associat… 31 seconds ago

anirudhamitra13

Anirudha Mitra Jammu and Kashmir administration not to give bodies of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo, asso… https://t.co/Q95UwB8hlg 4 minutes ago

BikramadityaBi5

Bikramaditya Biku RT @ieexplained: Under Naikoo, who now went by the name of Mohammad bin Qasim, the Hizb soon returned to the centrestage of militancy in th… 6 minutes ago

qaisershaami

Qz RT @_Faysal: 'Occupation's bullets do not make a distinction between civilians and fighters, nor do its prisons.' — Hizb Commander Riyaz Na… 6 minutes ago

HarishK04131926

Mastana RT @WIONews: The Indian army on Wednesday killed the most wanted and Pakistan-supported Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terrorist Riyaz Naikoo alo… 17 minutes ago

ramankk92

K K R Hizb-ul-Mujahideen's top terror commander Riyaz Naikoo killed dozens, turned youths into terrorists, aggressively t… https://t.co/SqL15tjlSw 18 minutes ago

Waseem_1400

Waseem RT @NaveedIqbal: Math teacher to Hizb operations chief: Who was Riyaz Naikoo? https://t.co/3Qj1OKkBZj via @IndianExpress 19 minutes ago