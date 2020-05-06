Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist who masterminded killings of Jammu and Kashmir policemen
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Riyaz Naikoo, one of the most-wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was on Wednesday killed by a joint team of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police at his native Beighpora village of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The forces also gunned down one os his associates during the fierce encounter.
BJP national general secretary, Ram Madhav said that the neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big success for security forces. While talking to ANI, BJP leader said, "Neutralization of Hizbul commander in the valley, Riyaz Naikoo is certainly a very big...
Brave family of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma mourned his death. Colonel Sharma, who was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, lost his life in operation in Handwara on May 2. He had been..