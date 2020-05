Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to be 'self-reliant' and deal with COVID-19.



"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID,... 👓 View full article