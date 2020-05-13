Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: Don't come to Goa on holiday via special trains, says CM Pramod Sawant

Mid-Day Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Opening up of special train services to Goa does not mean people should throng to the coastal state for a holiday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Sawant also said that Goa, which is a designated corona-free 'green' zone, would consider opening up to tourism only after the the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 are...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid-19 | 7 people test positive through PCR test in Goa: CM Pamod Sawant

Covid-19 | 7 people test positive through PCR test in Goa: CM Pamod Sawant 02:24

 Seven persons tested positive for coronavirus in Goa during rapid testing on Wednesday but confirmation of results was awaited. Goa has been declared as a Green Zone by the Union government as there was not a single active COVID-19 case since May 1. In a late-night statement, chief minister Pramod...

