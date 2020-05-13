Coronavirus outbreak: Don't come to Goa on holiday via special trains, says CM Pramod Sawant

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Opening up of special train services to Goa does not mean people should throng to the coastal state for a holiday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. Sawant also said that Goa, which is a designated corona-free 'green' zone, would consider opening up to tourism only after the the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 are... 👓 View full article

