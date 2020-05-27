Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
"Narendra Modi ke Bharat ko koi aankh nahi dikha sakta (No country can stare down PM Modi's India)," BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hindi during a press conference.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia

Rahul Gandhi corners Modi Govt, seeks transparency on border dispute in Nepal and Ladakh|Oneindia 01:11

 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan [Video]

Diplomatic talks between India-China underway to resolve standoff: Lt Gen (Retd) Narasimhan

National Security Advisory Board Member and Director General of Centre for Contemporary China Studies Lt General (Retd) SL Narasimhan on border relations between India-China in Ladakh said that such..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published
Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal [Video]

Rahul Gandhi demands transparency on faceoff with China & ties with Nepal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said government should give clarity on the standoff with China and border issue with Nepal. “What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this

tejveersinghch3

tejveer singh chahar RT @timesofindia: Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China "Narendra Modi ke Bharat ko koi aankh nahi dikha… 1 minute ago

pkjagarwal1976

Pankaj Agarwal RT @TOIIndiaNews: Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China https://t.co/gtW0zkVX8Z 22 minutes ago

AijjuR

AIJAZ RATHER @SHAHARBEEN Nobody can stare down Modi’s India: BJP on border standoff with China https://t.co/m1DJdkHlUr 42 minutes ago