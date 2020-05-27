Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () "Narendra Modi ke Bharat ko koi aankh nahi dikha sakta (No country can stare down PM Modi's India)," BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hindi during a press conference.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to come clean on the border standoff with China, saying there should be transparency on the issue. He said What we would like to see is some more transparency on what is going on. It becomes difficult for us to have a position...