COVID-19 recovery rate up in India; loss of taste, smell added to list of symptoms

Mid-Day Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry has also added new signs of Covid symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.



Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission'

Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission' 01:51

 Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported making the total toll to 8102. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active while 1,41,029 have...

