COVID-19 recovery rate up in India; loss of taste, smell added to list of symptoms Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India was recorded at 49.95 per cent on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. The ministry has also added new signs of Covid symptoms such as loss of smell (anosmia) and loss of taste (ageusia) preceding the onset of respiratory symptoms.







