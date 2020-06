Do I Matter? 1) There has been a lot of talk recently about the N-word being re-introduced by whites into everyday conversation… https://t.co/vtXUDuf551 2 minutes ago

Ava Dawn 💕 @SirHenPatt Personally If they give you a heads up about what they’re doing and just be considerate in terms of let… https://t.co/2g0f8ROgWH 8 minutes ago

ᵛ hazel if unf 📌 if i had the time to talk to kun i would tell him that he helped me go through tough times and when im having a bad… https://t.co/z65WFiy0xO 8 minutes ago

Michael and 78 others RT @official__loco: that moment when you have an argument with bae and you both stay there waiting to see who will talk first 9 minutes ago

SURAJ S DUBEY RT @TOIIndiaNews: When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PM's 'Mann ki Baat' https://t.co/fa4G1cKhAc 15 minutes ago

Making Chromosomes Count - The DS Community News RT @lorrainerc021: @positive_autism You are an Awesome young man, Micah! My son has Down Syndrome and Autism. It breaks my heart when peopl… 17 minutes ago

TOI India When will there be talk of defence & security, Rahul Gandhi asks ahead of PM's 'Mann ki Baat' https://t.co/fa4G1cKhAc 17 minutes ago