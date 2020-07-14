Global  
 

Covid-19: Week-long lockdown comes into force in Bengaluru

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru to contain the coronavirus spike in the city came into force on Tuesday night. The Karnataka government said this will be a stringent lockdown compared to the previous one, which commenced on March 24.
 The state government of Karnataka has ordered a complete lockdown in Bengaluru and its surrounding rural regions after a surge in coronavirus cases. Footage from July 12 shows empty streets and closed shops in the city. The week-long lockdown will commence from 8 am on July 14 till 5 am on July...

