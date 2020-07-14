Covid-19: Week-long lockdown comes into force in Bengaluru

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe



New lockdown rules, which come into force in England from 4 July, mean one household can spend time with another one indoors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:00 Published 2 weeks ago Star Trek fan creates miniature model of command centre bridge



A Star Trek fan has created a miniature model of the command centre bridge from The Next Generation's spaceship.Model-maker Geoff Collard, 58, spent 500 hours completing the intricate model of the USS.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published on June 17, 2020 Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News



Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:40 Published on June 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bengaluru lockdown: Shops will remain open between 5am to noon The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago





Tweets about this