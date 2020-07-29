International Tiger Day 2020: Corbett National Park has 231 tigers, the highest in country
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () The Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand has the highest number of 231 big cats in the country while three reserves in Mizoram, West Bengal and Jharkhand have none, says a new report released on Tuesday which is based on tiger estimation done last year. The over 600-page report of the fourth All India Tiger Estimation 2018 was...
Tigers, with their beauty and power, are one of the most magnificent creatures to roam the wild, but due to rampant habitat loss and poaching, they are diminishing in numbers such that there are only just about 4000 tigers in the wild. Many more are captive, but thats not conservation. Here is...
Wildlife conservationist groups unveiled rare videos and photos of three new male Indochinese tigers taken in Thailand's western forest region, rekindling hopes of recovery for the endangered species..
