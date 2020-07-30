Global  
 

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital; 'routine tests,' says doctor

DNA Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Her condition is currently stable, Dr DS Rana said.
