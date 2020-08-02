Global  
 

COVID-19: Government issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, quarantine norms tweaked

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The Centre on Sunday came up with a fresh set of guidelines for inbound international passengers, wherein the quarantine norms have been tweaked. Starting August 8, when the new norms come into effect, international travellers may seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report for...
