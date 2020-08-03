Global  
 

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.
