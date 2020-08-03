|
Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Covid-19
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
"I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Karti Chidambaram Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positiveKarti said that his symptoms are mild, and he is under home quarantine.
DNA
Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India
Watch: UP cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun dies of Covid-19, tributes pour in
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published
Amid Congress rumblings, ex-minister's poser: Was UPA 'sabotaged' from within in 2019?Rumblings within the Congress came to the fore on Friday with a section of its leaders seeking introspection on the party's electoral losses and a former Union..
IndiaTimes
Government has taken comprehensive steps to reduce impact of pandemic: LS Speaker Om BirlaLok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the Modi government on Tuesday for its "comprehensive steps" in the fight against the coronavirus and said their results in..
IndiaTimes
CR Patil takes charge as Gujarat BJP president
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID-19 testing: India crosses 2 crore mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Spray all you like, it won’t stop Covid
IndiaTimes
J&K: On Shravan Purnima, Mahant Deependra Giri reaches Amarnath shrine to offer prayersOnly a few saints were allowed to move into the holy cave with the holy mace due to COVID-19.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this