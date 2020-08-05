Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ram mandir: PM Narendra Modi lays silver brick as foundation of temple in Ayodhya

Mid-Day Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Ayodhya witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday with bhoomi pujan for a grand Ram mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also released a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Modi had returned to Ayodhya after 29 years on Wednesday for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News

Ram Mandir: PM Modi returns to Ayodhya after 29 years, lays foundation stone | Oneindia News 01:38

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the Bhoomi Pujan or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple. PM Modi, in a gold kurta and white dhoti, left by special aircraft for the mega ceremony that saw him lay a 40-kg silver brick later today to mark the symbolic start...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya [Video]

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on August 5. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present during the foundation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya [Video]

Watch: PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. This will be followed by a stage event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest [Video]

9 bricks from across globe have been used in 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple: Priest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in 'Bhoomi Pujan' at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. During the Bhoomi Pujan, Priest at Ram Temple said, "Nine bricks are kept here, these were sent by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi to be gifted headgear, silver crown at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be gifted a headgear, a silver crown and a stole with the name of Lord Ram printed on it, said Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji...
IndiaTimes

'Ram Mandir to represent India as harmonious nation'

 A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic...
IndiaTimes

PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram Mandir

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning left for Ayodhya where he will lay the foundation stone of Ram temple. The Prime Minister's Office shared a...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TheTweetOfBeast

I_Am_Stan RT @CNNnews18: #Alert - PM Narendra Modi lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple at 12.44.08 pm at Ayodhya Follow live updates on #MandirInAyo… 4 minutes ago

mid_day

Mid Day Ram Mandir: PM #NarendraModi Lays Silver Brick As Foundation Of Temple In #Ayodhya https://t.co/nUADlFPlr8 8 minutes ago

ContextNew

The New Context Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays silver foundation brick for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. For more news… https://t.co/cAaGArfxYv 12 minutes ago

Ma88Manzar

manzar.alam RT @firstpost: Prayer ceremony concludes as #NarendraModi lays silver brick to mark completion of #BhoomiPujan. 9 bricks sent by devotees i… 13 minutes ago

Bakshi4ever

Priya Bakshi RT @republic: #LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Watch here: https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei h… 19 minutes ago

patialapolitics

Patiala Politics Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya 🔴 Join #PatialaHelpline &… https://t.co/7VOU9gq3E4 27 minutes ago

PanickerVishakh

Vishakh Panicker Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: How events unfolded over the years. https://t.co/VX4TG0NScp https://t.co/KB3qaAFarR 30 minutes ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 #Alert - PM Narendra Modi lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple at 12.44.08 pm at Ayodhya Follow live updates on… https://t.co/c0lnlK0iWb 34 minutes ago