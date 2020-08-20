Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Shakti Kapoor hails the Supreme Court decision; says, 'I am relieved and have tears of happiness'

Bollywood Life Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Shakti Kapoor hails the Supreme Court decision of handing over Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Check out the whole story to find out more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case 01:15

 Supreme Court has ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai. Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:31Published
Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case [Video]

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Shakti on CBI for Sushant: I am relieved

 Shakti Kapoor said that he welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He also added that he is “relieved” and has “tears of...
IndiaTimes

Zareen Khan hails Supreme Court's verdict

 In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, actress Zareen Khan shared her happiness over the apex court's decision as she said, "I am very happy about the Supreme...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this