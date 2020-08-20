Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 survivors are real warriors, need support, says Karnataka official
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () The Covid-19 survivors are the real warriors as they develop crucial antibodies required to fight the disease, and so they need our sympathy and support, a Karnataka official said in a statement on Thursday.
"Sympathy and support to Covid positive persons from all walks of life. They are the real warriors against coronavirus....
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and has been discharged from a private hospital in Bengaluru. Cheif minister took to twitter to make the announcement...