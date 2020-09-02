Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wasn't allowed to speak at Justice Arun Mishra's farewell: Dushyant Dave writes to CJI Bobde

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
"As President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, I wish to place on record my strong disappointment and condemnation at what happened earlier today in the Supreme Court of India during the farewell to Justice Arun Mishra," Dave said in the letter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arun Kumar Mishra Arun Kumar Mishra Former Judge of Supreme Court of India

Justice Arun Kumar Mishra retires from Supreme Court today

 Keeping with a long-standing tradition of the court, Justice Mishra was today set on a bench with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde. The CJI, after hearing..
IndiaTimes

Prashant Bhushan held guilty of "criminal contempt", fined Re 1 by Supreme Court

 New Delhi: The Supreme Court today let off senior advocate Prashan Bhushan with a penalty of Re 1. Bhushan was held guilty of “criminal contempt” earlier..
WorldNews

SC to pronounce on Monday order on Prashant Bhushan's sentence in contempt case

 A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, had reserved its order on August 25 reserved its judgement on the sentence of Bhushan in connection..
IndiaTimes

Supreme Court Bar Association (India) organization


Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India Highest court of India

Hope January 2018 presser by judges was 'first & last such occasion', says SC

 The then top four judges of the apex court – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph – had held an unprecedented press..
IndiaTimes

'Not warranted': Former law minister M Veerapa Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

 Moily expressed the view that judges should not take upon themselves to punish a person who makes allegations against them. "It looks as if it was not..
IndiaTimes

Tweets about this