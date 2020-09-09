|
Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay High Court, seeks stay on demolition at Mumbai home
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Actor Kangana Ranaut approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow here, and sought a stay on the demolition process. "We filed a petition this morning seeking urgent hearing. We have sought a stay on the demolition process...
|
|
|
|
