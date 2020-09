Nabbed Al-Qaeda men amassed firecrackers to make IEDs: NIA Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

The NIA on Saturday busted an inter-state terror module sponsored by Al Qaeda from Pakistan. There were nine men arrested from West Bengal and Kerala who were planning attacks with IEDS, made from potassium procured from firecrackers. They planned to go to Kashmir for weapons delivery.



The National Investigation Agency...

