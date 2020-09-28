Global  
 

Every 250th person on Earth now infected with coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The number of COVID-19 cases have surged to more than 32.4 million or 0.4 per cent of the Earth's total population - meaning nearly every 250th person has already contracted coronavirus.

The current world population is 7.8 billion (as of September 2020), according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by...
