|
Every 250th person on Earth now infected with coronavirus
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
The number of COVID-19 cases have surged to more than 32.4 million or 0.4 per cent of the Earth's total population - meaning nearly every 250th person has already contracted coronavirus.
The current world population is 7.8 billion (as of September 2020), according to the most recent United Nations estimates elaborated by...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this