India successfully test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile
Friday, 9 October 2020 () India successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast on Friday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for the test's success.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha on October 05. It's a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for Anti Submarine Warfare operations far beyond Torpedo range. The tracking stations (Radars, Electro-Optical Systems) along the coast and telemetry stations including down range ships monitored all the events .Union Defence Minister congratulated DRDO.
India successfully fire-tested the 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo', SMART from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha. SMART is a missile assisted release of lightweight Anti-Submarine Torpedo System for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations for far beyond torpedo range. This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing ASW capabilities. All mission objectives, including missile flight upto the range and altitude, separation of the nose cone, the release of Torpedo and deployment of Velocity Reduction Mechanism (VRM), were met perfectly in the flight test. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO for its effort. DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy, said that SMART is a game changer technology demonstration in anti-submarine warfare. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34Published
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Tributes pour in for Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan who passed away on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind said 'nation lost a visionary leader'. Calling it a 'personal loss' PM Modi said he is 'saddened beyond words'. PM Modi said that he has lost a 'friend' and a 'valued colleague'. Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute to the Union Minister. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Paswan had good relations with everyone. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called paswan a 'seasoned leader'. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar called Paswan’s death a ‘personal loss’. West bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Union Minister. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he had long association with him as a parliamentarian. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal paid 'heartfelt condolences'.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published
Indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) successfully test-fired on October 01 defeating a target located at longer range. The test was conducted from MBT Arjun at KK ranges..
India successfully tested fired the indigenously made laser-guided anti-tank guided missile in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. It was the second such successful test firing of the missile, having a range of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 00:40Published