Chinese soldier detained by India after straying across LAC, to be released soon
Monday, 19 October 2020 () India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector in the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.
The soldier, a corporal, is being questioned to establish whether he was on an...
As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under..
