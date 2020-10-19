Global  
 

Chinese soldier detained by India after straying across LAC, to be released soon

Mid-Day Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
India detained a Chinese soldier in the Demchok sector in the disputed border in Eastern Ladakh. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

The soldier, a corporal, is being questioned to establish whether he was on an...
