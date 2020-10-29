Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Private investigator hired by Adani photographs Aussie activist's daughter on way to school

Mid-Day Thursday, 29 October 2020 ()
A private investigator working for Adani took covert photographs of Australian environmental activist walking his daughter to the primary school, The Guardian reported. The report said the affidavit of the investigator – who was instructed by lawyers representing Adani in the civil case against activist Ben Pennings – also...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist [Video]

UN must intervene to protect minorities from persecution in Pakistan, asks woman activist

A rights activist from Pakistan, Anila Gulzar has requested the United Nations to intervene and protect minority rights in Pakistan as they have been facing persecution foe the past seven decades...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published
‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization [Video]

‘AAI now Airport Authority of Adani’, says Congress; BJP defends privatization

Congress lashed out at the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha over its plans to privatise airports in the country. Congress MP KC Venugopal hit out at the Centre over the airport privatisation drive in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:57Published
Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats [Video]

Cardi B hired a private investigator over online threats

Cardi B claims she had to hire a private investigator after her address was leaked online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Tweets about this