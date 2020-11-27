Global  
 

Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP government's nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails

IndiaTimes Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The Delhi Police have sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, government sources said on Friday.
News video: 'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border

'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Security heightened at Haryana border 02:16

 Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march. Police have barricaded the roads for heavy security deployment in Delhi as well to maintain law and order situation.

