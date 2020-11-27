Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP government's nod to use 9 stadiums as temporary jails
Friday, 27 November 2020 () The Delhi Police have sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, government sources said on Friday.
Security deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Security has also been deployed in Haryana's Karnal in view of farmers' protest march. Police have barricaded the roads for heavy security deployment in Delhi as well to maintain law and order situation.
Security has been tightened at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) and barricading is also being done, in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. Farmer groups are heading towards Delhi to..
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday engaged in a war of words over farmers' Delhi Chalo march against the Centre's farm laws. While Singh..
