Comedian Munawar Faruqui, 4 others sent to Judicial custody till Jan 13

The Indore district court on Saturday sent Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian from Gujarat, arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu religious beliefs during a New Year show in Indore, to judicial custody till January 13.
