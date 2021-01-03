Comedian Munawar Faruqui, 4 others sent to Judicial custody till Jan 13

The Indore district court on Saturday sent Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian from Gujarat, arrested for allegedly insulting Hindu religious beliefs during a New Year show in Indore, to judicial custody till January 13.

Faruqui along with four other event organisers was arrested on Friday for allegedly insulting Hindu...

