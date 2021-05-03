Postpone all offline exams scheduled for this month: Education Ministry to centrally-funded institutions

The Education Ministry on Monday (May 3) dirceted all IITs, IIITs and other CFTIs to postpone all offline exams scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021. The ministry, however, observed that scheduled online examinations can go as per the schedule. The government will once again review the decision in the first week of June 2021, and convey its decision to various institutions, depending on the prevailing situation of COVID 19 in the country.