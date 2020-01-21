Global  

ESA Opens Oxygen Plant To Make Oxygen From Moon Dust

Tuesday, 21 January 2020
The European Space Agency (ESA) has created a prototype oxygen plant to create oxygen from moon dust, according to a post on the agency’s site. Space exploration is once again front and center on the agendas of governments and corporations alike. The U.S. recently created Space Force as a sixth branch of the military, Amazon…

The post ESA Opens Oxygen Plant To Make Oxygen From Moon Dust appeared first on WebProNews.
