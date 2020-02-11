Samsung might launch the Galaxy Fold 2 with an under-the-display camera by July

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Last week, Samsung launched its second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip. Now, new reports are suggesting that the company might be already preparing to launch its next foldable — a sequel to the Galaxy Fold. Korean news outlet Ajunews and the founder of Display Supply chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, separately reported this development. Both sources said the Korean tech giant is working on the Galaxy Fold 2 under the project name Champ. [Read: Surprise: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s ultra-thin folding ‘glass’ scratches like plastic] The new device will reportedly have a huge 7.7-inch screen when unfolded. Samsung is also…



