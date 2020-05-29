Elon Musk gets a $770 million award as Tesla hits goals
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Remember Elon Musk's wild, all-or-nothing Tesla compensation plan? Well, it's certainly not going to be nothing.
In a SEC filing ahead of a shareholder meeting, Tesla said that it has hit the financial goals needed to unlock the first out of 12 possible tranches of Musk's compensation award. Musk can now purchase 1.69...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package. Now Musk can...
CEO of Tesla Elon Musk got what he wanted and has his factory in California running again. After being allowed to operate again, Tela dropped their lawsuit against local county officials. According to..