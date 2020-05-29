Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk gets a $770 million award as Tesla hits goals

Mashable Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Remember Elon Musk's wild, all-or-nothing Tesla compensation plan? Well, it's certainly not going to be nothing. 

In a SEC filing ahead of a shareholder meeting, Tesla said that it has hit the financial goals needed to unlock the first out of 12 possible tranches of Musk's compensation award. Musk can now purchase 1.69...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package

Elon Musk Unlocks First Part Of Compensation Package 00:32

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlocked the first part of his $55 billion compensation package. According to Business Insider, Musk does not take a salary from the company. Tesla had to reach $20 billion in revenue and a sustained market cap of $100 billion before Musk could receive his package. Now Musk can...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen [Video]

Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk got what he wanted and has his factory in California running again. After being allowed to operate again, Tela dropped their lawsuit against local county officials. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
10 Facts About World's Most Fascinating Man [Video]

10 Facts About World's Most Fascinating Man

Many are well aware that Elon Musk is incredibly smart and extraordinarily rich, but those aren’t the only things about him that are noteworthy. For example, did you know he has 6 sons? Or that he..

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 08:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 million

Elon Musk reaches first Tesla compensation award worth nearly $800 millionXinhua/Ding Ting via Getty Images Tesla CEO Elon Musk has unlocked the first of 12 possible stock option awards from the massive compensation plan he signed...
The Verge

Tesla CEO Elon Musk awarded stock worth more than $700 million as electric car maker hits goals

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has qualified for a compensation package worth about $770 million after the electric vehicle company hit financial goals.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

ahmedzeros

TECH TRICKS Elon Musk gets a $770 million award as Tesla hits goals https://t.co/vxSq1IOvRf https://t.co/GEQb66cA5J 6 minutes ago

zuzuzu59

zuz RT @PlayerNatural9: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gets $780 Million Payday https://t.co/jct5nn4Cxz 17 minutes ago

PlayerNatural9

なめるなよ Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gets $780 Million Payday https://t.co/jct5nn4Cxz 23 minutes ago

dlivefeeds

TheLiveFeeds. com Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout https://t.co/mSdmauS4s3 26 minutes ago

CarolNDrake1

Carol Nolan Drake RT @CorpGovUK: RT @ProxyInsight: Regulatory filing from Tesla confirms that Elon Musk has qualified for the first tranche of stock options… 35 minutes ago

oabilelehakwe

Thabang RT @engadget: Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets $700 million in first performance-based payout https://t.co/VSULRnUmv5 https://t.co/MGgLKG6Fl6 39 minutes ago

BananaTweetDeal

I love to Bid Elon Musk gets a $770 million award as Tesla hits goals https://t.co/gr2A7CJe89 40 minutes ago

TPPNewsOfficial

The Pakistan Post Elon Musk gets $700 million as performance-based payout https://t.co/IWWUGsTL7d 48 minutes ago