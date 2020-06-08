Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Schitt's Creek' cast and Mariah Carey singing 'Hero' to teachers will fill your heart with joy

Mashable Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Not all heroes get the credit or celebration they deserve. 

Teachers play such a vital role in all our lives — from shaping how we think to providing support and encouragement in our most formative years.

On Sunday, the cast of Schitt's Creek in character were joined by Mariah Carey to sing "Hero" to pay tribute to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Mariah Carey surprises 'Schitt's Creek' cast during Hero performance

Mariah Carey surprises 'Schitt's Creek' cast during Hero performance 00:50

 Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance as part of the 'Schitt's Creek' cast's performance of her iconic tune Hero during YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 graduation special on Sunday.

Related videos from verified sources

Mariah Carey Sings With The Cast Of 'Schitt's Creek' [Video]

Mariah Carey Sings With The Cast Of 'Schitt's Creek'

"Schitt's Creek" had a very special guest star on Sunday. The visitor joined the cast of the comedy show while they delivered a commencement video for the class of 2020. In the video, the cast sang..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Mariah Carey Stuns 'Schitt's Creek' Cast With Surprise Appearance During 2020 Graduation Special

 Aside from jumping into the cast's performance of 'Hero', the 'Heartbreaker' hitmaker sings a few lines of 'Always Be My Baby' for Dan Levy's David Rose...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

wolfgang_frank1

Jason K RT @JarettSays: The cast of Schitt's Creek performs a touching rendition of Mariah Carey's Hero for the 2020 graduates with a little help f… 15 hours ago

biddlebrian

Friendly Gayborhood Daddyman RT @nerdist: And now, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and Mariah Carey singing. https://t.co/nejvxSH64p 22 hours ago

nerdist

Nerdist And now, the cast of Schitt’s Creek and Mariah Carey singing. https://t.co/nejvxSH64p 22 hours ago

SonkaStultzD

TracySpaces Mariah Carey CRASHES Schitt's Creek Cast Reunion https://t.co/a3C3r8AL0w via @YouTube 1 day ago

LaVidaLopa

LaVidaLopa 'Schitt's Creek' cast and Mariah Carey singing 'Hero' to teachers will fill your heart with joy! I miss this show a… https://t.co/DJbFBqDuBa 1 day ago

troydell13

Troy Dell RT @ottawasuncom: Mariah Carey surprises ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast during hero performance https://t.co/BLvZkT9I91 https://t.co/4QL45cPXnt 3 days ago

ottawasuncom

Ottawa Sun Mariah Carey surprises ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast during hero performance https://t.co/BLvZkT9I91 https://t.co/4QL45cPXnt 3 days ago

romy1512

Romy Cast of Schitt's Creek perform "Hero" by Mariah Carey for the teachers of 2020 https://t.co/LSHYat5VRS 3 days ago