US companies will soon be allowed to work with Huawei again (kind of) Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The consequences resulting from the Huawei ban last year are manifold. While the most prominent effect for consumers has been the fact that Huawei phones are no longer allowed to run Google apps and services or be sold in the US, American companies have also been prevented from working with Huawei on technology like 5G connectivity. This has had the ironic effect of weakening the influence US companies can have over setting global standards, as Huawei has a major role in these discussions. Reuters is now reporting that particular block will be lifted very soon. U.S Commerce Secretary Wibur Ross confirmed to Reuters…



