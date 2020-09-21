Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres addresses workplace allegations in 'Ellen' monologue: 'I take that very seriously'

Mashable Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Ellen is back for Season 18, but not without significant shakeups in the wake of toxic workplace allegations over the summer. Host Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations directly as promised in her first monologue of the season, in front of a virtual audience.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far [Video]

Top 10 Times The Ellen Show Went Too Far

We're still thinking about all the times "The Ellen Show" went too far.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 09:04Published
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne [Video]

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to Address Toxic Workplace Environment, 'The Walking Dead' to End With Season 11 & More News | THR Ne

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:16Published
Here's When 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Is Set to Address Toxic Workplace Culture | THR News [Video]

Here's When 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Is Set to Address Toxic Workplace Culture | THR News

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' nodded to multiple reports of a toxic workplace culture in its announcement of its Season 18 premiere on Tuesday.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen DeGeneres' 'Ellen Show' Monologue About Her Controversy Is 'Poignant,' 'Funny,' & 'Candid'

 Season 18 of The Ellen Show kicks off today (September 21) and Ellen DeGeneres is expected to fully address her workplace controversy. “She didn’t hold...
Just Jared

'Starting a new chapter': Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations in first episode back

 "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is back and, yes, she's talking about toxic workplace allegations that exploded over the summer.
USATODAY.com

Warner Bros. Execs React to Misconduct Allegations at 'Ellen' & 'TMZ'

 This summer was filled with allegations of misconduct at two shows that are produced by Warner Bros. and now execs at WarnerMedia are speaking out in response....
Just Jared


Tweets about this

FOXWestTexas

FOX West Texas Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations, vows 'new chapter' https://t.co/fxtbFS4FJ9 2 seconds ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace controversy in 1st show back https://t.co/s7WtSS5sCh https://t.co/NzPxX45G5f 3 seconds ago

TRAVLIC

Tom Ravlic FIPA FFA RT @9NewsAUS: Ellen DeGeneres addressed reports of mistreatment and misconduct behind the scenes at The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her opening… 54 seconds ago

osentertain

Fun.Things.Orlando. Ellen DeGeneres addresses toxic workplace allegations on show, promises ‘new chapter’ https://t.co/oeIhFqXSs7 https://t.co/4mXAlFPFc2 57 seconds ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow Ellen DeGeneres kicked off the 18th season of her daytime talk show by making an on-air apology and addressing alle… https://t.co/y3ZCNpb9lt 1 minute ago

12News

12 News Ellen DeGeneres used her opening monologue of the new season of her daytime talk show to addressed allegations of a… https://t.co/yPP3AOBYj6 1 minute ago

realsarahscott

sarah scott RT @DEADLINE: Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Toxic Workplace Allegations In First Show Back: “We’re Starting A New Chapter” https://t.co/V2C82tw… 1 minute ago

kmbc

KMBC Ellen DeGeneres addresses workplace controversy in premiere monologue: 'I am a work in progress' https://t.co/UdhJ3OmcAw 2 minutes ago