Ellen DeGeneres addresses workplace allegations in 'Ellen' monologue: 'I take that very seriously'
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Ellen is back for Season 18, but not without significant shakeups in the wake of toxic workplace allegations over the summer. Host Ellen DeGeneres addressed the allegations directly as promised in her first monologue of the season, in front of a virtual audience.
"I learned that things happened here that never should have...
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere
