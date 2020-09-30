Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Netflix's 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' forces viewers to question their false perceptions

Mashable Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
In August of 2018, 34-year-old Shannan Watts of Frederick, Colorado, went missing after returning from a work trip. Her two young daughters were also nowhere to be found, but her husband remained — and her friends were understandably concerned.

Watts' disappearance made national news. Some were terrified for Shannan,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Netflix Releases Trailer For Chris Watts Documentary: 'American Murder: The Family Next Door' [Video]

Netflix Releases Trailer For Chris Watts Documentary: 'American Murder: The Family Next Door'

Netflix has released the trailer for its documentary about the Chris Watts murder case. Watts admitted killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters, Bella and Celeste, in Frederick in..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published
American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie [Video]

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie

American Murder The Family Next Door Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Shanann Watts and her two young daughters went missing in Frederick, Colorado. As details of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published
Drone footage shows family's house destroyed [Video]

Drone footage shows family's house destroyed

The Dutch government has agreed to pay what is believed to be almost 1m GBP in compensation to an Iraqi national whose family was killed after a Dutch military strike that destroyed his home.The..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:43Published

Tweets about this