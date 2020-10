G Suite Rebranded as Google Workspace Saturday, 17 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Google has announced its rebranding of G Suite as Google Workplace, along with its newly integrated desktop environment that is designed for enhanced collaboration and communications, marking its latest bid to challenge Microsoft 365. Google Cloud officials said the Workspace environment will create a new user experience that integrates meetings, docs, messaging and tasks in a more productive, secure and collaborative environment.