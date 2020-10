URBANTIAN™ ‘Fast & Furious’ Road Will End After Two More Films; Justin Lin To Direct Both For Universal - Deadline… https://t.co/KMeTtjNe3j 22 seconds ago

Blood Quantum Entanglement Following the style of Final Fantasy Fast/Furious 11-2 will be an MMO, then Fast/Furious: Dungeon Disasters before… https://t.co/6uq7gsjyln 41 seconds ago

Jose Ricardo Maiz RT @THR: Justin Lin will direct the tenth and eleventh film in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, which will be the conclusion of the core c… 1 minute ago

Calamity_Bebop RT @angryasianman: NO. IT WILL NEVER DIE. https://t.co/atVC24u9LJ 2 minutes ago

Amanda Hernandez RT @ComicBook: The #FastAndFurious franchise will officially come to a close with a two-film finale: https://t.co/k4O3oczOtS https://t.co/D… 2 minutes ago

Matthew Ball (OOO) "The Last Jedi" / "Avengers: Endgame" -_- ‘Fast & Furious’ Road Will End After Two More Films; Justin Lin To Dire… https://t.co/J0yWxBs4Jw 4 minutes ago

Hannah ⚾ RT @etnow: There will be only 2 more #FastandFurious movies after the upcoming #F9. https://t.co/NONOH8zpE3 4 minutes ago