9 easy meme-inspired Halloween costumes for 2020 Friday, 30 October 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Looking for a low-effort, last-minute, topical Halloween costume?



Meme costumes, like most meme references, rarely age well. But after this disaster of a year, any attempt at levity is probably appreciated.



2020's memes were different than previous years, with TikTok trends dominating internet culture as app downloads... 👓 View full article