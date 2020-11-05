Global  
 

The Count from 'Sesame Street' is the perfect foil to Trump's bonkers election strategy

Mashable Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Who had "The Count from Sesame Street becomes the star of election memes" on their 2020 bingo card? 

My guess is no one! But in the midst of this exhausting ballot counting chaos it's nice to see our old friend, Count von Count — the vampire Muppet who's an expert at counting — dominating our timelines.



We need him...
