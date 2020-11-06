Hilarious Pennsylvania memes flood Twitter after Biden takes lead Friday, 6 November 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Joe Biden hasn't officially won Pennsylvania as of Friday morning, but he has pulled ahead and it looks like...well, it looks like things are going to turn out in his favor in the Keystone State.



Decision Desk has gone as far as to call Pennsylvania — and thus the presidential race — for Biden, but the major networks... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

