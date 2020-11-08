'SNL' Weekend Update puts Trump's insignificance into perspective Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

"The most important thing about Donald Trump losing this election is that, pretty soon, we will never have to listen to Donald Trump again."



Reality might not tie itself up quite so neatly, but amen Colin Jost.



Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update took a look at the 2020 election and Trump's loss, which inched closer to... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WBZ Evening News Update For October 2



President Trump transferred to hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis; Jill Biden campaigns in New Hampshire; Coronavirus cases rise in Massachusetts; Boston Police arrest man in hit & run; Weekend.. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:45 Published on October 2, 2020

