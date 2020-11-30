Global  
 

Become a plant parent with Cyber Monday deals from The Sill

Mashable Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
*These are our favorite plant picks from The Sill's Cyber Monday sale: *

· *OUR TOP PICK: *Monstera Deliciosa — save $18

· *BEST FOR SMALL SPACES: *Succulent Trio — save $15

· *BEST PLANT FOR A POP OF COLOR: *Red Aglaonema *— *save $14

If you really want a dog but should probably learn to take care of a...
News video: Walmart To Offer Cyber Monday Deals

Walmart To Offer Cyber Monday Deals 00:27

 Walmart To Offer Cyber Monday Deals

