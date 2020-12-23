Global  
 

'The Midnight Sky' cast talks George Clooney, space conquest, and the human experience

Mashable Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The cast of The Midnight Sky explains why the experience of making a sci-fi movie with George Clooney was so amazing. Read more...

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'The Midnight Sky' Cast Praise George Clooney

'The Midnight Sky' Cast Praise George Clooney 02:20

 The cast of the new sci-fi drama "The Midnight Sky", including Tiffany Boone, Kyle Chandler, Felicity Jones and David Oyelowo, have nothing but praise for their director and co-star George Clooney.

George Clooney's 'Midnight Sky' looks for hope [Video]

George Clooney's 'Midnight Sky' looks for hope

Clooney directs and stars in the sci-fi drama as a scientist trying to warn a spaceship crew of a disaster on Earth. David Daniel has a look.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:32Published
'Clooney re-wrote script because I was pregnant' [Video]

'Clooney re-wrote script because I was pregnant'

Felicity Jones stars in The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:22Published
George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie [Video]

George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie

George Clooney says the coronavirus pandemic is “changing the temperature” of his upcoming movie, ‘The Midnight Sky’, which will premiere on Netflix this week.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published