'The Midnight Sky' cast talks George Clooney, space conquest, and the human experience

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources George Clooney's 'Midnight Sky' looks for hope



Clooney directs and stars in the sci-fi drama as a scientist trying to warn a spaceship crew of a disaster on Earth. David Daniel has a look. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:32 Published 1 day ago 'Clooney re-wrote script because I was pregnant'



Felicity Jones stars in The Midnight Sky, directed by George Clooney Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago George Clooney: The pandemic is ‘changing’ my new movie



George Clooney says the coronavirus pandemic is “changing the temperature” of his upcoming movie, ‘The Midnight Sky’, which will premiere on Netflix this week. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:46 Published 2 days ago