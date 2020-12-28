We need to talk about that 'handsome man' in 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Monday, 28 December 2020 () Set over half a century after 2017's Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 catches up with the titular hero in a time of shoulder pads, crimped hair, and jazzercise. The sequel sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) reunite with her long lost love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), and come up against new characters Barbara Ann Minerva...
Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), the Amazonian warrior is up against new challenges as an ancient magical stone appears in the story. The stone fulfils one wish, of the person who beholds it. The stone ends..