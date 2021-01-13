Razer shows off a super extra mask at CES — I want it on my face

It’s a new year, but the same dreaded pandemic. We’ve been wearing masks for a long time now, so companies are trying to get creative and offer something unique by way of protective gear. I’ve seen some masks that play on style and some on function — like this one with a Bluetooth headset. Last night, Razer showed off a new ‘smart mask’ called Project Hazel. The N95 mask has an active ventilation component for breathing fresh air. Plus, it’s transparent so others can see your mouth. The mask has an in-built mic and amplifier to convey what you speak clearly. And…



This story continues at The Next Web